Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Comparison side by side

Both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Profitability

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 60.93% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.1%. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.