Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Comparison side by side

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 140.56 N/A -4.65 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3749.69 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. TG Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 average target price and a 191.18% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.