Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|236.73
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.86
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
Liquidity
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
