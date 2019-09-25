Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 236.73 N/A -4.65 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.86 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.