Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 170.12 N/A -4.65 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.42 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. MacroGenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 102.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.