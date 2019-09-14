Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|13
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.50
|1.95
|2.82
As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Dividends
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.