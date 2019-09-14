Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Dividends

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.