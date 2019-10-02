Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Contrasting side by side

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|0.00
|23.66M
|-4.65
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|6
|0.00
|3.58M
|-1.19
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|219,684,308.26%
|0%
|0%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|60,067,114.09%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
Liquidity
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, INmune Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 106.46% and its consensus target price is $11.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors INmune Bio Inc.
