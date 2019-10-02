Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Contrasting side by side

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 6 0.00 3.58M -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 219,684,308.26% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 60,067,114.09% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, INmune Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 106.46% and its consensus target price is $11.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors INmune Bio Inc.