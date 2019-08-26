Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparing side by side

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 148.73 N/A -4.65 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.07 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and has 10.4 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 331.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 82.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.