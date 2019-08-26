Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparing side by side

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|148.73
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|11.07
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and has 10.4 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 331.65%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 82.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
