Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 244.90 N/A -4.65 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 46 9.84 N/A -1.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 average target price and a 62.91% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.