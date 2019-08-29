Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Contrasting side by side

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 153.95 N/A -4.65 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 12.70 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Coherus BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Coherus BioSciences Inc. has an average price target of $30.2, with potential upside of 37.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.