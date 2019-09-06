Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 170.12 N/A -4.65 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.5% of CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CohBar Inc. has 32.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than CohBar Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.