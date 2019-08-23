Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Comparison side by side

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 154.28 N/A -4.65 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 39 7.18 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 18.1 and 16.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average price target and a -38.34% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.