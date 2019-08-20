Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 150.41 N/A -4.65 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.04 N/A -6.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Liquidity

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $14.33, while its potential upside is 27.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.