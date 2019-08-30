Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Contrasting side by side

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|167.25
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
Liquidity
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Alterity Therapeutics Limited which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 18.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has weaker performance than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.