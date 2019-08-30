Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Contrasting side by side

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 167.25 N/A -4.65 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Liquidity

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Alterity Therapeutics Limited which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 18.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has weaker performance than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.