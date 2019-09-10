Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 172.63 N/A -4.65 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 123.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.