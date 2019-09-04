Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 160.01 N/A -4.65 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.79 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 21.4%. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.