Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Comparing side by side

Both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 187.63 N/A -4.65 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.61 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 4.3 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 72.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 0%. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.