Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 49.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1718.80 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.95 shows that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zogenix Inc.’s 1.9 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Zogenix Inc.’s potential upside is 46.53% and its consensus target price is $61.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares. 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Zogenix Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.