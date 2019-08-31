Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 45.63 N/A -0.64 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5504.63 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.95 and its 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively Sage Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $213.33, with potential upside of 24.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 98.75% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.