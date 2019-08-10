Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

This is a contrast between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|61.92
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|551.21
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9.2 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
