Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

This is a contrast between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 61.92 N/A -0.64 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 551.21 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9.2 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.