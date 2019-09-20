Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 47.75 N/A -0.64 0.00 Novavax Inc. 7 7.62 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.95 and its 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.1 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Novavax Inc. is $13, which is potential 92.59% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.7% of Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.