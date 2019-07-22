Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 60.50 N/A -0.62 0.00 Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.46% of Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.05% stronger performance while Motif Bio plc has -70.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Motif Bio plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.