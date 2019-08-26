Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 47.01 N/A -0.64 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.1 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 42.67% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 65.8% respectively. 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Merus N.V. has 30.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Merus N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.