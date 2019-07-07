Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 65.93 N/A -0.62 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 230.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.3. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 3.5%. Insiders held 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.