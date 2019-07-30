Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 59.64 N/A -0.62 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.11 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 0.72% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.