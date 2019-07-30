Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|59.64
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.11
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.2%
|-34%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 0.72% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-6.44%
|-6.76%
|-16.36%
|-44.8%
|-51.75%
|14.05%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.02%
|0.72%
|1.33%
|-2.92%
|2.49%
|3.72%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
