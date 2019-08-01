Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|65.25
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.2%
|-34%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
Liquidity
4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus price target and a 61.12% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.53%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-6.44%
|-6.76%
|-16.36%
|-44.8%
|-51.75%
|14.05%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.44%
|-0.47%
|34.54%
|27.47%
|-23.33%
|43.52%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.