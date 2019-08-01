Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 65.25 N/A -0.62 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus price target and a 61.12% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.53%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.