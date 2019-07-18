Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

We will be comparing the differences between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 62.49 N/A -0.62 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.55 N/A -22.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.3 beta indicates that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 230.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Altimmune Inc. has beta of 3.26 which is 226.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. has 8.7 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.8% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.