Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 13.66M -0.64 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 137.74M 0.94 7.37

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 279,637,249.48% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 2,803,525,269.18% -426.7% 180.2%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 69.49% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 45.3% respectively. Comparatively, 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.