Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|64.12
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|57
|276.87
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|8
|3.00
Competitively uniQure N.V. has an average price target of $81, with potential upside of 23.55%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 73.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of uniQure N.V. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18.16%
|1.89%
|-13.6%
|-26.33%
|-8.47%
|-13.6%
|uniQure N.V.
|-0.41%
|2.94%
|58.22%
|127.49%
|81.88%
|103.02%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.02% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
