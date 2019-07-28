Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 64.12 N/A -0.62 0.00 uniQure N.V. 57 276.87 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively uniQure N.V. has an average price target of $81, with potential upside of 23.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 73.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.