Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 70.35 N/A -0.62 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 10.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.