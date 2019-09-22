Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.14
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 2.46% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
