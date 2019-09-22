Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.14 N/A -0.64 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 2.46% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.