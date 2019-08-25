Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 26 14.75 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 72.3% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.