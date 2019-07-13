Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 67.82 N/A -0.62 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 671.58 N/A -0.18 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3%

Roughly 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.