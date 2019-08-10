Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

As Biotechnology companies, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.99 N/A -0.64 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.