Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 54.64 N/A -0.64 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 42 -0.86 9.59M -1.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22,768,281.10% -22.6% -21.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a -9.93% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.