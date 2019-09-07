Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.48
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
