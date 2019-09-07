Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.