Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 67.82 N/A -0.62 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 88 7.46 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Analyst Ratings

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $88, with potential downside of -5.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 47.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 23.84% stronger performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.