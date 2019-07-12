Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|67.82
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|88
|7.46
|N/A
|3.36
|28.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|8.9%
|7.4%
Analyst Ratings
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $88, with potential downside of -5.56%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 47.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18.16%
|1.89%
|-13.6%
|-26.33%
|-8.47%
|-13.6%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.39%
|16.36%
|35.79%
|12.76%
|23.84%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 23.84% stronger performance.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
