Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.99 N/A -0.64 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.02 N/A -0.46 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 69.49%.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 69.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cerus Corporation had bullish trend.

On 5 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.