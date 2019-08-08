Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.99
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has weaker performance than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors BeyondSpring Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
