Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.99 N/A -0.64 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has weaker performance than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BeyondSpring Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.