Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are compared as Biotechnology companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 438.41 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.