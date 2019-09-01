Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 32.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.