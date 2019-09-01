Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.48
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 32.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance.
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
