Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCCP) Is At $5.06 Formed Wedge; Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC) Sentiment Is 1.06

Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc (HTGC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 66 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 62 reduced and sold holdings in Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 28.54 million shares, down from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 43 Increased: 45 New Position: 21.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 92,268 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘

Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd holds 4.91% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. for 2.40 million shares. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owns 173,390 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.75% invested in the company for 615,330 shares. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has invested 1.72% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 376,870 shares.

Hercules Capital, Inc., formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc., is a business development firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancings and established-stage companies. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm provides growth capital financing solutions for capital extension; management buy-out and corporate spin-out financing solutions; company, asset specific, or intellectual property acquisition; convertible, subordinated and/or mezzanine loans; domestic and international expansion; vendor financing; revenue acceleration by sales and marketing development, and manufacturing expansion. It has a 9.29 P/E ratio. It provides asset financing with a focus on cash flow; accounts receivable facilities; equipment loans/leases; equipment acquisition; facilities build-out and/or expansion; working capital revolving lines of credit; inventory.

