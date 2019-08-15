Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCCP) Is At $4.85 Formed Wedge; Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCCP) formed wedge down with $4.61 target or 5.00% below today’s $4.85 share price. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCCP) has $9.22 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 101 shares traded. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) has declined 8.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Spectrum Brands Holdings has $58 highest and $51 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 9.38% above currents $48.91 stock price. Spectrum Brands Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 8 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. See Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $52 New Target: $58 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $52 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $51 Maintain

More notable recent Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SPB) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Spectrum Brands Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spectrum Brands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spectrum Brands, Inc. (SPB) CEO David Maura on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. manufactures, markets, and/or distributes consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. It operates through five divisions: Global Batteries & Appliances, Hardware & Home Improvement, Global Pet Supplies, Home and Garden, and Global Auto Care. It has a 5.27 P/E ratio. The firm offers batteries; battery-powered portable lighting products; small kitchen and home appliances; personal care products; hinges; security, garage door, and window hardware products; floor protection products; residential lockset and door hardware products; commercial door, lock, and hardware products; and plumbing products.

The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 279,607 shares traded. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has declined 42.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SPB News: 26/04/2018 – SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – RANDAL D. LEWIS HAS BEEN NAMED TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF A NEW CONSUMER PRODUCTS GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Spectrum Brands FY18 Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Ops Projected to Be $600M-$617M; 29/05/2018 – New Goldfish Program from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Optimizes Goldfish Care and Health; 03/04/2018 – New Whisper® IQ Filter with Stay Clean™ Technology from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Raises the Bar for Advanced Filtration; 26/04/2018 – Spectrum Brands Authorizes New Three-Yr, $1B Common Stk Repurchase Program; 29/05/2018 – Shining New Light on Aquarium Interactivity; 26/04/2018 – Spectrum Brands: Andreas Rouvé Has Stepped Dn as CEO and Director; 26/04/2018 – SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – PHILIP S. SZUBA WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD HARDWARE & HOME IMPROVEMENT (HHI) DIVISION; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Brands, Inc. Debuts Its Newest Products From Its Leading Consumer Brands at the 2018 International Home + Housewares; 26/04/2018 – SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 REPORTED NET SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO GROW ABOVE CATEGORY RATES FOR MOST CATEGORIES