Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Contrasting side by side

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 65.66 N/A -0.64 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 20%. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.