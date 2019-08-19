Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Comparison side by side

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 183.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 72.4%. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.