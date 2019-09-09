Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.70 N/A -1.66 0.00

Demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 69.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.