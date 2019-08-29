Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Contrasting side by side

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -68.82% and its average price target is $10.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 83.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.