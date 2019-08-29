Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 51.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.