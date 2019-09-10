Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 51.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.