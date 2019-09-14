Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Contrasting side by side

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 65.66 N/A -0.64 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, which is potential 85.48% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 7.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.