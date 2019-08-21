Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Comparing side by side

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.48 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 23.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has weaker performance than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.